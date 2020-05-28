Newest Hilco Global Perspective Explores Key Drivers of Ecommerce Sales in the Automotive Aftermarket

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global has engaged with leaders from across the automotive aftermarket industry to issue a detailed perspective on the evolution and current course of ecommerce sales, and the impact of the present pandemic period will shape both buying behavior and the competitive landscape moving forward.

Online Sales Momentum Foretells Further Challenges for Automotive Aftermarket Industry in Post-Pandemic Environment, authored by Keith Spacapan, Vice President of Hilco's Automotive Practice, examines the ecommerce transformation that has been taking hold in the automotive aftermarket industry, driven in large part by players including Amazon.

In response to the entry of these third-party fulfillment companies, traditional aftermarket retailers have stepped-up efforts to develop their own robust online presence complete with product catalogues, streamlined ordering, and integrated customer service. The efforts have been substantial and ecommerce is now one of their fastest growing segments, yet it still accounts for only a relatively small percentage of these retailers' total sales.

"Based on the significant investment that traditional aftermarket retailers have made to-date, and the momentum we're seeing as a result, the pandemic may be the catalyst needed to drive their ecommerce sales to the next level," says Spacapan. "It should be noted, however, that while there are numerous barriers to entry in this space for third-parties, companies such as Amazon have proven quite adept at overcoming those obstacles and disrupting a host of other consumer categories in recent years."

To obtain a copy of the report or schedule an interview with Keith Spacapan, contact Gary Epstein- Chief Marketing Officer, Hilco Global at gepstein@hilcoglobal.com.

