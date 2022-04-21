Newest Sandhills Global Market Reports Identify Regional Variabilities in Used Inventory Levels and Equipment Values

LINCOLN, Neb., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional factors are essential considerations when obtaining accurate valuations on used machines. The latest Sandhills Global Market Reports spotlight geographic variables by examining the inventory and value trends in Sandhills' used construction equipment, farm machinery, and heavy-duty truck markets. For example, sleeper truck inventory in the West region increased 17% this March compared to February, while sleeper inventory in other U.S. regions increased at an average of just 12.4% month-to-month. The West region also posted the highest asking values for sleeper trucks in Sandhills marketplaces among U.S. regions.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model year equipment actively in use. Regional EVI data is available for the United States (and key geographic regions within) and Canada, allowing Sandhills to reflect machine values by location.

Chart Takeaways

Sandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in Sandhills' used heavy-duty truck, construction equipment, and farm machinery markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The current reports examine trends in sleeper trucks, excavators, and tractors by region. Maps are provided to clearly define each region's boundaries.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Sleeper Trucks

Auction values for used sleeper trucks overall were up 65.9% year-over-year in March, and in the West region auction values were up 67.1% YOY. Overall asking values also continued an upward trend, showing a 63.8% YOY increase, with asking values in the West region up 65.4% YOY.

Used sleeper truck inventory was down 33.9% YOY in March; however, March showed an improvement of 14 percentage points compared to February, when inventory was down 48.3% YOY.

The Sandhills EVI indicates the total value of sleeper trucks in the West region was $207.5 million in March. With an average asking value of $78,000 , used sleeper trucks values in the West region were just above the North Central region's $77,000 average asking value.

U.S. Used Excavators

Used excavator values continued an upward trend in March with auction values increasing 11.5% YOY and asking values increasing 8.8% YOY.

The Sandhills EVI found the South Central region experienced the biggest increase in excavator values in March, with auction values gaining 16.4% YOY and asking values gaining 12.5% YOY. The total value of used excavators in the South Central region was $152.5 million .

. Excavator inventory in the South Central region was down 3% M/M, a much lower decrease than the adjoining South East region, where excavator inventory decreased 10.1% M/M.

U.S. Used Tractors

Auction values for used tractors were up 11.1% YOY in March, and asking values followed the upward trend, gaining 8.7% YOY.

Used tractor inventory was down 22.6% YOY in March; however, March showed an improvement of seven percentage points compared to February, when inventory was down 29.1% YOY.

The North Central region is by far the highest in total tractor equipment value at $585.8 million , and the Sandhills EVI charted this region with the highest average auction value ($70,000) and asking value ($82,000) of any U.S. region.

