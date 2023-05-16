|
NewGAMe and Bruellan have notified FINMA of intention to go above 10% threshold in GAM
Geneva, 16 May 2023 – The investor group comprised of NewGAMe SA and Bruellan (the "Group"), which controls approximately 8.4% of the issued share capital of GAM Holding AG ("GAM”), has notified the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority ("FINMA") that it intends to go above the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in GAM. Under Swiss law, persons holding directly or indirectly 10% or more in a fund management company (such as GAM Investment Management (Switzerland) AG, GAM's subsidiary) must notify FINMA.
About NewGAMe
NewGAMe SA is a Geneva-based company owned by a number of investors with experience in the financial sector. It is controlled by Rock Investment, a French-incorporated entity that is owned by NJJ Holding, the personal holding company of Xavier Niel. Albert Saporta, a hedge fund industry veteran with 40 years’ experience in global financial markets, serves as the director of NewGAMe SA.
About Bruellan
Bruellan SA is an independent provider of global wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is located in Geneva, Lausanne, Crans-Montana and Verbier.
