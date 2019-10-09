Newland Promotes Ted Nelson To Chief Executive Officer And Announces New Regional Presidents

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newland announced the promotion of Ted Nelson from President and Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer. Nelson will succeed Bob McLeod, who founded and grew Newland to one of the largest, most geographically diverse planned community and mixed-use developers in the country. McLeod will take on the role of Executive Chairman.

"Ted has a wealth of experience in community development. With an incredible passion and knowledge for our business, Ted brings the balance of creating a sense of place with the financial responsibilities of building a sustainable community," states McLeod, Newland's Executive Chairman. "Ted's new role reflects our confidence in him as a leader and operator of Newland to direct the company into the future."

With over four decades in residential and mixed-use land development, 16 of those years with Newland, Nelson brings considerable industry knowledge and experience to his new role. Nelson began his career with the Woodlands Development Corporation in Houston, and then served in several capacities for American General Land Development, the predecessor to Terrabrook. Nelson will continue his role on Newland's Executive and Investment Committees, as well as oversee California and Arizona operations.

"Newland is about an idea of building better places and a sense of community that exists past your front door. I'm honored to lead this exceptional organization of dedicated community development professionals," says Nelson. "I'm proud of the communities we create across the nation, of seeing families thrive well into the future, and knowing we've positively touched thousands of people's lives."

Newland also announced the promotions of both Alex McLeod and Bill Meyer to Regional Presidents.

McLeod leads Newland's east coast operations in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. McLeod has nearly two decades of experience in the real estate industry, managing community developments from acquisition to development and finding new opportunities for development. McLeod most recently served as Senior Vice President and Division Manager in Tampa, Florida, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Meyer leads Newland's operating divisions in the western and central US, including Texas, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. Most recently, Meyer served as Senior Vice President and Division Manager in Austin, Texas and Raleigh, North Carolina. He has over 30 years of experience in residential and mixed-use land development as well as a deep financial knowledge of the land development business.

Visit Newland and all of its communities at newlandco.com.

About Newland

Newland is a diversified real estate company leveraging a national platform and over five decades of experience. Newland actively owns, operates and develops premier master-planned residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate across the US. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Newland and its affiliated companies have completed or have underway more than 140 diverse real estate developments in 13 states. For more information, please visit newlandco.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newland-promotes-ted-nelson-to-chief-executive-officer-and-announces-new-regional-presidents-300934841.html

SOURCE Newland