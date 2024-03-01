|
01.03.2024 21:07:11
Newly created Critical Metals on track to construct EU’s first battery-grade lithium mine
The company that owns Europe’s first fully permitted lithium mine made its debut with a bang on the Nasdaq this week, as European Lithium (ASX: EUR) merged with Sizzle Acquisition Corp to create Critical Metals (Nasdaq: CRML). After Sizzle stock saw a 120% surge in afterhours trading Tuesday, Critical Metals debut on the Nasdaq Wednesday morning fizzled, tanking 38%. On Friday by midday, CRLM was up over 10%. European Lithium shareholders still have a $1.2 billion stake in the Wolfsberg lithium project in Carinthia, Austria, set to become the EU’s only producing battery-grade lithium mine by 2027, according to Critical Metals executive chairman Tony Sage. Sage is unfazed by both the drop in company shares during Wedneday’s debut, and by the current lithium price lows. The company has secured supply agreements with BMW, and a deal ith Obeikan Investment Group to build a lithium hydroxide plant in Saudi Arabia.The 50:50 joint venture will be geared towards developing, constructing, commissioning and operating the plant for the conversion of lithium spodumene concentrate. “It’s a strategic plan. Wolfsberg is going to go through a two year construction phase — the next step is for finalising the Saudi deal. Then we get the financing,” Sage told MINING.com in an interview. Sage is eyeing rare earths and uranium projects, both brownfield and greenfield in the EU. European lithium already has a 7.5% stake in the Tanbreez rare earth project in Greenland, majority owned by Rimbal. With a 28.2 million tonne TREO resource, Tanbreez is ranked biggest rare earth project in the world. Sage noted that Wolfsberg is kicking off a two year construction phase, and has agreed to supply BMW by 2027. “I think if you’re in production now, you’re in a little bit of a problem, but we’re going to come out of the construction phase at the right time, supplying BMW. If you look at all the forecasts of every research house — It’s gonna be a squeeze around that time, so prices should be up,” Sage said. Sage said he expects to finalise the Saudi deal by the end of March. European Lithium produced a definitive feasibility study for Wolfsberg in 2023, but Sage pointed out the construction of the hydroxide plant now may be cheaper than what was in the original DFS and OPEX numbers have improved.Wolfsburg is fully permitted, in perpetuity as long as work is ongoing, slated to be the next producing lithium mine in the EU, and the first to produce battery grade.Europe’s only current lithium supply is in Portugal, and is used only in ceramics. Rio Tinto’s plans for a $2.4 billion Jadar lithium project in Serbia fell flat when licences were revoked in January 2022 after protests over environmental concerns about the planned mine. Serbia Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said she does not see a chance of reviving the project. “We’re lucky that we’ve got our permit in place and that the Austrian Government is keen on our project,” Sage said. “It’s just a dichotomy when you’ve got the head bodies saying ‘we want this’ and then local governments are not allowing permits to happen.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Critical Metals PLC Registered Shs
|0,06
|-0,82%
|On
|34,65
|-1,06%
