Newman's Own, Inc.® Names Walt Zola as Vice President, Sales, United States and Canada

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newman's Own, Inc. announced that Walt Zola has joined the organization as Vice President, Sales. In this role, Mr. Zola will be responsible for all Newman's Own sales in the United States and Canada. Newman's Own, Inc., the food and beverage company founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman in 1982, donates 100% of the profits and royalties from the sales of Newman's Own products to charity.

Mr. Zola comes to Newman's Own with 33 years of experience in the consumer products business. Most recently, he was at Blue Buffalo Company, where he was hired to launch the brand into the Food, Drug, and Mass Classes of Trade in the United States. Blue Buffalo pet food became the #1 selling pet food at many retailers, and they were named "Vendor of the Year" with various retailers under Mr. Zola's leadership.

Previously, Mr. Zola held various executive positions in sales at major consumer brands. At Cadbury, he managed the United States grocery business, and after an acquisition of Cadbury, he was in charge of the U.S. Drug Channel for Mondelez International. He has also worked at Schering-Plough and Johnson & Johnson during his career.

"Walt Zola comes to Newman's Own with excellent credentials in sales and management," said David Best, President of Newman's Own. "He is a high-impact, accomplished sales leader with a proven track record of delivering business results and strategic initiatives in challenging environments. He is ideally suited to manage sales for our premium food, beverage, and pet products in the U.S. and Canada markets."

Newman's Own, which started with one salad dressing in 1982, now has nearly 300 products sold internationally. Products include salad dressings, pasta sauces, frozen pizza, salsa, refrigerated drinks, cookies, barbecue sauce, and snacks, as well as dog food, cat food, and pet treats.

"I'm very excited to be part of the Newman's Own team. I'm proud to be representing this iconic brand, which is known not only for quality foods but for its social impact around the world by giving 100% of its profits to charity," said Mr. Zola.

Mr. Zola is a graduate of Villanova University, where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance.

