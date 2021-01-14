Newmark Hires Richard Bertasi as CEO of Global Corporate Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark") today announced the hiring of Richard Bertasi as Chief Executive Officer of its Global Corporate Services ("GCS") business.

Rick, with more than 25 years of experience as a senior executive for real estate and investment companies across the globe, will head the GCS business as it seeks to expand both domestically and internationally. Newmark's integrated GCS platform provides an extensive suite of seamless, beginning-to-end corporate services solutions including: global and regional expansion strategies; lease administration; facilities management; workplace strategies; company leadership and culture development; emerging technology solutions; and safety and wellness programs in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Rick will report to Newmark's Chief Executive Officer Barry Gosin.

"Rick's wealth of experience in corporate real estate, both in-house and as a service provider, makes him an ideal candidate to take our Global Corporate Services platform to new heights," said Gosin. "The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about massive shifts in many large corporate users' business models, and many are in need of trusted, creative and agile advisors who can help them navigate these uncharted waters. As a tech leader in the real estate industry, Newmark's proprietary and expansive technology, data analytics and systems will continue to drive innovation and the best margins for its clients. The timing is ideal for Rick to take the helm of this prestigious team, and we look forward to his leadership as we continue to expand our GCS platform across the globe."

Prior to joining Newmark, Rick served as Head of Real Estate & Facilities for Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, where he oversaw the fund's investments across a wide range of corporate real estate assets, including office, data centers, hospitality and entertainment venues. Prior to that role, he spent ten years working in Europe, including five years overseeing global corporate real estate for Deutsche Bank, a portfolio spanning more than 4,200 global locations.

Rick has also served in management roles at nascent corporate real estate services business United Systems Integrators (USI) – which included time as founder and CEO of its property administration/management software product Sequentra, and as a partner at the commercial real estate developer and investor, Trammel Crow.

"Today's corporations face rapidly evolving demands all over the world, with the need to provide space and services that deliver and enhance organizational productivity in a period of substantial, rapid change. They increasingly seek a partner whose vision extends well beyond traditional brokerage and site selection, and who can work with them to deliver those outcomes," said Bertasi. "Newmark is well known for its ingenuity, its relationships, its breadth of expertise and its client commitment. These attributes equip the GCS team to provide clients with actionable services that are particularly critical during the current tumultuous period—from workplace safety protocols to portfolio repositioning strategies. I look forward to applying my experience to help fuel Newmark GCS growth and further solidify Newmark's reputation as a true leader across the global arena."

Rick holds a Master's in Business Administration from Dartmouth College'sAmos Tuck School of Business, as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Political Economy from Dartmouth College. He maintains an involvement in multiple industry and academic organizations, including his role as a past board member and committee chair for CoreNet Global. He has also served as chair of the Amos Tuck School's European Advisory Board, as well as a member of its MBA Advisory Board and Honor Code Judicial Committee. He is currently volunteer Chair of the Weston, CT town Facility Optimization Committee as well as a member of the Board of Governors for the Dartmouth Rugby Football Club.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: NMRK) together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate services, with a comprehensive suite of investor/owner and occupier services and products. Our integrated platform seamlessly powers every phase of owning or occupying a property. Our services are tailored to every type of client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. Harnessing the power of data, technology, and industry expertise, we bring ingenuity to every exchange, and imagination to every space. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently owned offices, our 18,800 professionals operate from approximately 500 offices around the world, delivering a global perspective and a nimble approach. In 2019, Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.2 billion. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements About Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newmark-hires-richard-bertasi-as-ceo-of-global-corporate-services-301208703.html

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.