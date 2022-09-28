Newmont Announces Executive Leadership Change

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that Nancy Buese will step down from the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Newmont on November 1, as she pursues an opportunity outside of the Company. Nancy will be succeeded by Brian Tabolt on an interim basis as Newmont commences a global search.

"Over the last six years, Nancy provided exemplary leadership and sound guidance to Newmont. She built a strong team committed to financial discipline and maintaining a robust balance sheet while building financial flexibility that allows for reinvestment in our business,” said Tom Palmer, Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we look to fill this important role, our focus will be on further differentiating the strength of our Executive Leadership Team to support the next exciting chapter in Newmont’s future.”

Brian Tabolt is currently Newmont’s Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. He joined Newmont in 2021, bringing 20 years of financial accounting and reporting experience as well as leading high performing teams providing valuable financial leadership and insights. Prior to Newmont, Brian served at Vice President, Global Controller and Chief Accounting Officer for Molson Coors Beverage Company, as well as other senior technical accounting roles. He began his career in accounting with Deloitte.

