Newmont Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced it will report first quarter 2022 operations and financial results before the market opens on Friday, April 22, 2022, and will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details Dial-In Number 844.200.6205 Intl. Dial-In Number 929.526.1599 Dial-in Access Code 758353 Conference Name Newmont Replay Number 866.813.9403 Intl. Replay Number 44.204.525.0658 Replay Access Code 545073

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3715550/C621AA00E03BE92EA450A184A02FE28B

The first quarter 2022 results will be available before the market opens on Friday, April 22, 2022, on the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.

