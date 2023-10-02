|
02.10.2023 18:23:45
Newmont announces leadership changes to facilitate Newcrest integration
Newmont has announced several leadership changes as it gears up to operate an expanded portfolio of assets and projects with the acquisition of Newcrest.As previously announced, Natascha Viljoen will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Newmont, starting tomorrow. Commencing on November 1, she will oversee the Australian, North American, and Papua New Guinea (PNG) business units. In addition to managing Newmont’s existing assets, her responsibilities will extend to overseeing crucial activities related to integrating Newcrest’s personnel and assets into Newmont following the completion of the acquisition.Rob Atkinson will continue leading the Africa, Peru, and Latin America & Caribbean (formerly South America) Business Units, along with Global Projects, supporting the transition of critical operational integration activities. Natascha will assume full accountability for all Business Units in early 2024, at which point Rob will transition into a strategic role supporting the business in another capacity. As part of the effort to establish a dedicated Business Unit in Papua New Guinea, Alwyn Pretorius will take on the role of Managing Director, Papua New Guinea, reporting to Natascha and based in Port Moresby. Alwyn previously led Newmont’s Africa and South America Business Units.Suzy Retallack will shoulder the responsibility of Executive Australia, in addition to her current role as Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer (CSSO), with her base in Perth, Australia.Speaking at the 2023 Gold Forum Americas conference last month, Newmont president Tom Palmer said he expects the combined business to deliver around $500 million of annual synergies, with a target of $2 billion in cash from portfolio optimization.The Newcrest acquisition, says Palmer, is expected to strengthen Newmont’s portfolio and create the best collection of Tier 1 gold and copper assets concentrated in favorable mining jurisdictions.The biggest value drivers of the transaction will come from Newcrest’s two Tier 1 operations, Cadia and Lihir, located in Australia and Papua New Guinea, respectively.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Newcrest Ltd.
|14,69
|-0,81%
|Newmont Corporation Registered Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh
|0,00
|0,00%
