13.07.2022 13:30:00

Newmont Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced it will report second quarter 2022 operations and financial results before the market opens on Monday, July 25, 2022, and will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

844.200.6205

Intl. Dial-In Number

929.526.1599

Dial-in Access Code

408771

Conference Name

Newmont

Replay Number

866.813.9403

Intl. Replay Number

44.204.525.0658

Replay Access Code

870232

Webcast Details
Title: Newmont Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/715196742

The second quarter 2022 results will be available before the market opens on Monday, July 25, 2022, on the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC) 57,89 0,00% Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)

