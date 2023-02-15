|
15.02.2023 07:21:58
Newmont Appoints Natascha Viljoen As COO - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Newmont Corp. (NEM, NGT.TO) said that Natascha Viljoen will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer upon completion of her notice period of up to 12 months.
Natascha has served as the CEO of Anglo American's platinum business in South Africa since 2020. Prior to her CEO appointment, Natascha held a series of operating and technical positions within the organization, including as Group Head of Processing.
Before joining to Anglo American, Natascha spent six years at Lonmin, where she served on the executive committee as Executive Vice President of Processing, also with responsibility for several wider corporate functions, including sustainability.
Newmont said that, upon completion of the notice period, Rob Atkinson, Executive Vice President and COO, will transition into a new role reporting directly to Tom Palmer, President and CEO.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Richardson Electronics Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Richardson Electronics Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Richardson Electronics Ltd.
|24,14
|-1,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWachsender Optimismus: ATX wieder in der Gewinnzone -- DAX klettert über Nulllinie -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt am Donnerstag zwar zeitweise zurück, kann aber am Nachmittag wieder zulegen. In Deutschland geht es am Nachmittag ebenfalls wieder bergauf. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich ein tieferer Handel. Die Märkte in Fernost sind am Donnerstag von einer festeren Tendenz gekennzeichnet.