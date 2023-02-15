15.02.2023 07:21:58

Newmont Appoints Natascha Viljoen As COO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corp. (NEM, NGT.TO) said that Natascha Viljoen will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer upon completion of her notice period of up to 12 months.

Natascha has served as the CEO of Anglo American's platinum business in South Africa since 2020. Prior to her CEO appointment, Natascha held a series of operating and technical positions within the organization, including as Group Head of Processing.

Before joining to Anglo American, Natascha spent six years at Lonmin, where she served on the executive committee as Executive Vice President of Processing, also with responsibility for several wider corporate functions, including sustainability.

Newmont said that, upon completion of the notice period, Rob Atkinson, Executive Vice President and COO, will transition into a new role reporting directly to Tom Palmer, President and CEO.

