|
18.06.2024 17:23:19
Newmont contracts Wood to enhance Papua New Guinea mine
Newmont (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM) has selected global consulting and engineering company Wood to help enhance its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea. A contract totalling $18 million was given to Wood to support the capital works program at the the gold mining operation.In production since 1997, the Lihir mine on Niolam Island in New Ireland province, about 900 km from the capital Port Moresby, is one of the largest gold mines in the world. It produced 670,000 oz. of gold in 2023 and employs about 5,100 people.Under the contract, Wood provide consulting and engineering services to support and enhance the safe and efficient processing of gold across various stages of the project lifecycle at Lihir. The scope includes the delivery of concept and feasibility studies, detailed design and construction management services.Wood will apply its leading expertise in gold pressure oxidation and remote capital project delivery in the Indo-Pacific region to deliver the contract, which will run for an initial three-year term.“We have been working with Newmont for over 20 years and are proud to be selected to deliver the Lihir capital works program,” Jim Shaughnessy, president of minerals, metals and life sciences at Wood said in a news release.“Minerals and metals continues to be a key market for Wood – this project lends itself well to our strong expertise in mineral processing and our steadfast commitment to sustainable mining. We’re looking forward to building on our strong relationship with Newmont as we continue to deliver world-class mineral processing projects.”The new contract is effective immediately, with the work being led by Wood’s Brisbane office in Queensland.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
