Newmont Proud to Be Named to FORTUNE’s 2022 List of World’s Most Admired Companies

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT), the world’s leading gold company has been recognized as one of FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies. The in-depth annual global survey of more than 3,800 executives, directors and securities analysts identifies companies that have the strongest reputations within their industries.

Newmont had strong scores in the areas of social responsibility, quality of management and global competitiveness.

"This recognition validates our commitment to our purpose, to create value through sustainable and responsible mining. ESG is woven into the fabric of our company and is fundamental to the way in which we operate,” said Tom Palmer, President and CEO of Newmont. "We are constantly learning and evolving, to create a culture in which doing what is right drives how we operate. Our workforce and leadership team set high standards of accountability to deliver strong environmental and social performance whilst creating value for all our stakeholders.”

The ranking by FORTUNE as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies, follows Newmont being named by JUST Capital, in association with CNBC, as one of America’s most JUST companies. Newmont is included in the JUST 100 and named Industry Leader for 2022, ranking above industry average in the areas of workers, communities, environment, and shareholders and governance. Newmont was also recently included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, for the fourth successive year, which tracks public companies committed to disclosing their efforts to support gender equality.

In late 2021, Newmont was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) as mining industry co-leader and was the top-ranked gold miner for the seventh consecutive year. Newmont’s inclusion on the index marked the Company’s 14th consecutive year it had been selected for the DJSI World.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont’s sustainability strategy and initiatives, visit our annual Sustainability Report at www.newmont.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202006018/en/