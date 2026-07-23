Newmont Corporation Aktie

Newmont Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853823 / ISIN: US6516391066

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23.07.2026 23:44:38

Newmont Q2 Profit Climbs; Maintains 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corp. (NEM) on Thursday reported higher second-quarter earnings, helped by strong gold production. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance and declared a quarterly dividend.

Second-quarter net income increased to $2.20 billion or $2.06 per share from $2.06 billion or $1.85 per share a year earlier. Adjusted net income rose to $2.25 billion or $2.10 per share from $1.59 billion or $1.43 per share last year.

The company produced 1.29 million attributable gold ounces during the quarter and generated $2.92 billion in net cash from operating activities.

Newmont said it remains on track to achieve its previously announced 2026 guidance, including attributable gold production of approximately 5.26 million ounces.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, payable September 28, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 3, 2026.

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