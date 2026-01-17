Newmont Corporation Registered Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh Aktie
WKN DE: A3EWLY / ISIN: AU0000297962
17.01.2026 16:45:00
Newmont Stock Is Interesting, but Here's What I'd Buy Instead
Gold has been one of the biggest stories in the market over the past few years. Back in 2021, you could still buy an ounce of the stuff for less than $2,000. Today, the price is $4,647, more than double and climbing fast. But that's a steep asking price for a single ounce of anything. So, what's an investor looking for gold exposure on the cheap to do?Conventional wisdom would be to buy a gold mining company like Newmont (NYSE: NEM). It's only trading for a little over $110 a share at the moment and has outperformed gold in the last 12 months, 182% to 76%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
