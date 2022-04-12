|
Newmont To Acquire Remaining 5% Interest In Yanacocha From Sumitomo Corp. For $48 Mln
(RTTNews) - Gold miner Newmont Corp. (NEM, NGT.TO) announced Tuesday that it will acquire the remaining 5% interest in Yanacocha from Sumitomo Corp. for $48 million. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter, making Newmont the exclusive owner-operator of this world-class asset.
This announcement follows an announcement in February 2022, in which Newmont acquired Buenaventura's 43.65% interest in Minera Yanacocha.
This transaction gives Newmont full equity ownership of the Yanacocha district where it was positioning the Sulfides project for profitable production and value generation for decades to come.
The acquisition of the Buenaventura and Sumitomo ownership positions is consistent with Newmont's district consolidation strategy.
The Sulfides project will increase Newmont's copper production, supporting the transition to a green economy, and will extend mine life for decades to come.
