Newmont To Buy Buenaventura's 43.65% Interest In Minera Yanacocha For $300 Mln

(RTTNews) - Gold miner Newmont Corporation (NEM), and Peruvian precious metals company Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. or Buenaventura (BVN), on Tuesday announced a deal, wherein Newmont will acquire Buenaventura's 43.65 percent interest in Minera Yanacocha, a gold mine in Peru.

According to the deal, Newmont will acquire Buenaventura's interest for $300 million, plus contingent payments of up to $100 million, in part tied to higher metal prices.

Concurrently, Newmont will transfer its ownership interest in the La Zanja joint venture to Buenaventura in exchange for royalties on any future production from the La Zanja operation.

Newmont will also contribute $45 million to Buenaventura to cover future closure costs at La Zanja.

Newmont may also have an opportunity to fully consolidate ownership of Yanacocha, as Sumitomo is assessing whether to exercise a right in its 2018 purchase agreement to return its five percent interest to Yanacocha in exchange for the original purchase price.

Newmont CEO Tom Palmer said, "This acquisition gives Newmont control of the Yanacocha district where we are positioning the sulfides project for profitable production and value generation for decades to come. We are committed to continuing to be a catalyst for sustainable development in Peru by working closely with communities in the Cajamarca region and the Peruvian government."