Newmont’s Boddington General Manager to Lead Peñasquito Mine in Mexico

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) is transferring experienced mining leader Jim Cooper, General Manager of Boddington in Australia, to lead the Peñasquito mine in Mexico to optimize this world-class asset. Jim will assume leadership of Peñasquito in the first quarter of 2020 and report to Dan Janney, Newmont’s Regional Senior Vice President for North America.

"Under Jim’s leadership, Boddington has delivered step-change improvements in safety, mill throughput and recovery, mine plan sequencing and execution,” said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Boddington’s scale and processing characteristics are similar to Peñasquito’s, making Jim uniquely qualified to replicate Boddington’s consistently strong performance at Peñasquito in Mexico.”

Jen Bennett, currently serving as Vice President of Operations for Newmont’s South America region, will succeed Jim to lead Boddington and build on the operation’s success through a continued focus on safe, efficient production, and project delivery.

Peñasquito’s current General Manager, Brian Berney, will focus on government and community engagement in Mexico while supporting an effective transition with Jim.

Newmont has the strongest and most sustainable portfolio of operations, projects and exploration prospects in the gold sector. These assets allow the Company to sequence profitable projects in its unmatched pipeline to sustain stable gold production over a decades-long time horizon in top-tier jurisdictions around the globe.

