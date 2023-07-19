|
19.07.2023 22:16:00
NEWPARK RESOURCES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DATE
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company"), today announced that it will release second quarter 2023 results after the U.S. markets close on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. A conference call will be held the following day on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.
A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.newpark.com/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Individuals can also participate by teleconference dial-in.
To participate in the live teleconference:
Domestic Live:
800-445-7795
International Live:
785-424-1699
Conference ID:
NRQ223
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through August 9, 2023:
Domestic Replay:
800-934-3336
International Replay:
402-220-1148
ABOUT NEWPARK RESOURCES
Newpark Resources, Inc. is a supplier providing environmentally-sensitive products, as well as specialty rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newpark-resources-announces-second-quarter-2023-results-conference-call-and-webcast-date-301881430.html
SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.
