11.10.2022 22:15:00
NEWPARK RESOURCES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern / 8:30 a.m. Central.
What:
Newpark Resources Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
When:
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern / 8:30 a.m. Central
How:
Live via phone – By dialing 713-481-1320 and asking for the Newpark Resources call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or
Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.
Where:
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 16, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13733579#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to NR@dennardlascar.com.
Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing environmentally-sensitive products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.
Contacts:
Gregg Piontek
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Newpark Resources, Inc.
gpiontek@newpark.com
281-362-6800
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newpark-resources-announces-third-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301646519.html
SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.
