Newport Healthcare Takes the Stage at the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) 70th Annual Meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week marks the 70th Annual Meeting for the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), and the nation's leading provider of evidence-based mental health treatment for youth, young adults, and families, Newport Healthcare, is set to take the stage twice in New York City.

"It is an honor for Newport Healthcare to be featured at this prestigious conference, represented by such talented mental health professionals, and we are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with AACAP members," said Newport Healthcare CEO Joe Procopio.

Newport'sfirst presentation is chaired by Medical Director Mirela Loftus, MD, PhD, and co-presented by National Director of Family Therapy Services Samantha Quigneaux, LMFT. The session will cover the wide range of therapeutic models offered in residential treatment centers across the country including attachment-based family therapy (ABFT), parent-child interaction therapy (PCIT), trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy (TF-CBT), attachment, regulation, competency (ARC), and dialectical behavior therapy (DBT).

"Our presentation explores the successful therapeutic options available in residential mental health care as well as our field's need to increase the measurement of outcomes for these modalities to improve treatment efficacy and sustained recovery," said Dr. Loftus. "Our hope is that this information guides providers in helping families better navigate the myriad of mental health treatment options currently available to them."

The second presentation, co-presented by Dr. Loftus, will focus on improving partnerships between health care payers and treatment providers to increase treatment accessibility and affordability.

"Especially during this time of a national mental health crisis, creating partnerships between health insurers and those providing services is essential," said Dr. Loftus. "As treatment providers, it's critical for us to understand medical necessity criteria, the treatment evaluation process, and how to best advocate for our patients to ensure optimal outcomes."

AACAP is a professional association with over 10,000 members and a mission to promote the healthy development of children, adolescents, and families through advocacy, education, and research, and to meet the professional needs of child and adolescent psychiatrists throughout their careers. AACAP's Annual Meeting is the largest gathering of child and adolescent psychiatrists in the world with attendees representing over 56 countries.

Newport Healthcare is also taking part in AACAP's sold-out Exhibit Hall to foster further collaboration.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based mental health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Comprised of Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and PrairieCare, its full continuum of care includes psychiatric inpatient services, residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and virtual programs. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. With a commitment to advocacy, Newport is creating a movement to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action, with the primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

