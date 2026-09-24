A-1 Aktie
ISIN: INE911Z01025
|
24.09.2026 18:32:00
News About Muse Drove a 1-Day 11% Jump in Meta Stock. But the AI Agent Could Be Even More Valuable Than the Market Is Giving It Credit For.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) released its Muse AI agent about two weeks ago, and it appears to have another hit on its hands. The Muse app has climbed to the top of the app store charts in recent days, ousting OpenAI's ChatGPT. That has made many Wall Street analysts optimistic that Meta's massive AI spending may be about to pay off.
People are using Muse for all sorts of activities, with Meta positioning it as a virtual personal assistant. It can book tickets, shop, and send messages on users' behalf, and Meta is offering these advanced capabilities to most users for free. Power users may need to subscribe to one of its paid tiers for $20 or $100 per month to get the most out of the AI agent platform.
Many analysts are highly focused on the value of Muse and Meta's ability to directly monetize the service. The stand-alone app's ascent on the app store charts led many analysts to upgrade Meta stock, and the wave of upbeat news pushed the price up 11% in a single day. But some may be overlooking a key reason why a highly engaged Muse AI user base could be so valuable to Meta Platforms' business.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A-1 Limited Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu A-1 Limited Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|A-1 Limited Registered Shs
|5,82
|-2,35%
|Agent Inc. Registered Shs
|650,00
|0,00%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|659,80
|-3,55%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX fährt letztlich Gewinne ein -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich - Gegen den Trend Gewinne in Japan
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten vor dem Wochenende zu. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden keine einheitliche Richtung.