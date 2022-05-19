|
News conference: Pappas hosting a property tax summit for representatives from more than a dozen countries
WHO:
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas
Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough
KPMG Analytics Expert Robert Ross
Illinois Appellate Court Justice Jesse Reyes
Clerk of the Circuit Court Iris Martinez
Visitors from Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay
WHAT:
News conference to launch the 2022 Property Tax and Innovation Summit, an immersive two-day event for visitors from 13 countries. They will dive into the mechanics of Cook County property taxes, the second-largest property tax system in the United States and attend seminars on property valuation, tax levying and transparency.
WHEN:
9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 24
WHERE:
Cook County Treasurer's Office, 118 N. Clark Street, Room 112, Chicago, Illinois
WHY:
Pappas' trip to the Dominican Republic last year to present "On the Frontier of the Property Tax System" became the genesis for this Summit. Attendees wanted to see her advanced financial system for themselves. The Summit is a joint effort by Pappas and the Organization of American States.
