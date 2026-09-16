Basis Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3DC5A / ISIN: JP3835270004
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16.09.2026 10:06:01
News Flash: 70% of Wall Street Institutions Are Calling for at Least a 50-Basis-Point Fed Rate Hike in 2026
Today, Sept. 16, is the day all of Wall Street has been waiting for. In mere hours, at 2 p.m. ET, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce what, if any, monetary policy changes have been made to the federal funds target rate -- and that answer is expected to cause wild vacillations in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC).
Over the last few weeks, the odds of a Fed rate hike have hovered around 50-50, both on prediction markets and for the CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) proprietary FedWatch Tool. But there's been a decisive shift in expectations following the release of the August inflation report.
All eyes are on Fed Chair Warsh and the FOMC. Image source: Official Federal Reserve Photo.
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