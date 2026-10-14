Ramp CorpShs Aktie
WKN DE: A0DNY2 / ISIN: US75156P2074
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14.10.2026 10:06:02
News Flash: Trumpflation Is Expected to Ramp Up the Fed's Rate-Hiking Cycle in 2027
Today (Oct. 14) marks another important stepping stone for Wall Street, investors, and the Federal Reserve. At 08:30 a.m. ET, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the September inflation report. In addition to being the final puzzle piece to calculate Social Security's 2027 cost-of-living adjustment, this inflation report should play an important role in formulating the central bank's monetary policy.
To date, the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) has catapulted the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) to several record highs. But sweeping persistently elevated inflation under the rug is becoming nearly impossible, thanks to Trumpflation (inflation derived from President Donald Trump's policies), among other factors.
President Trump's policies are having a clear impact on consumer prices. Image source: Official White House Photo by Molly Riley.
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