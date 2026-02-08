:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
08.02.2026 09:44:00
News Flash: Your Newest Tax Break May Be Crippling Social Security
Social Security income is a necessity for many of the nearly 54 million retired workers currently receiving a monthly benefit. For nearly a quarter century, Gallup has surveyed retirees to gauge how reliant they are on America's leading social program and found that up to 90% of respondents have needed their Social Security payout, in some capacity, to cover their expenses. Given how important Social Security income is to the financial well-being of our nation's aging workforce, you'd think strengthening this program for future generations would be a top priority for our elected officials -- but this hasn't been the case.Based on annual reports from the Social Security Board of Trustees, Social Security's financial foundation is tangibly weakening, with the prospect of sweeping benefit cuts becoming a real possibility within the next seven years. While a laundry list of factors is to blame (I'll cover this in greater detail a bit later), your newest tax break(s), courtesy of the Donald Trump administration, may be contributing to Social Security's financial woes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
