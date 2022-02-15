News Outlets Highlight Virpax Pharmaceuticals and Its Potential Solutions for the Opioid Crisis and COVID-19

Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Virpax” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing non-addictive product candidates for pain management, as well as PTSD, CNS disorders and anti-viral indications, has been featured in several news outlets discussing potential solutions for two pressing issues: the opioid epidemic and the COVID pandemic.

An article published by BioBuzz titled "Pain Management Company Virpax Sees Promise in Potential COVID-19 Antiviral OTC” focuses on the drug candidate, AnQlar™, an intranasal molecular masking spray in development as an anti-viral over-the-counter (OTC) product for protection against respiratory infections, such as SARS-CoV-2, and influenza. The article also discusses Virpax’s non-addictive pain management drug candidates: Epoladerm™ for pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee and Probudur™, a local anesthetic for post-surgical pain.

An article published by BioSpace titled "How Pharma and Academia are Tackling the Opioid Epidemic” includes insight from Anthony Mack, CEO of Virpax, about the opioid crisis and the company’s development of non-addictive pain management solutions. Along with AnQlar, Epoladerm, and Probudur, Mack discusses Envelta™, Virpax’s investigational endogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer.

Having more than 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and finance industry, Mack is often quoted in the media discussing trends, predications, and current news events. Scrip included his insight on the M&A sector in the article "Scrip Asks…What Does 2022 Hold For Biopharma? Part 2: Deal Making, M&A And Financial Markets" and PharmaVoice included his prediction on targeted drug delivery in the article "20 Years in the Making: Reflections and Predictions".

Dr. Sheila Mathias, Chief Scientific Officer of Virpax, was interviewed on PharmaVoice’s Woman of the Week (WOW) podcast discussing her leadership skills and the Virpax portfolio of products in development.

The articles at the links above are provided for informational purposes only. Virpax is not responsible for the content of the linked articles.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax is developing branded product candidates for non-addictive pain management and neurological disorders using its proprietary technologies to optimize and target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval of its three patented drug delivery platforms. Epoladerm™ is a topical diclofenac spray film formulation being developed to manage osteoarthritis pain. Probudur™ is a single injection long-acting liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain. Envelta™ is an intranasal Molecular-Envelope Technology (MET) enkephalin formulation being developed for the management cancer and non-cancer pain, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) under the name PES200. MET technology is also used in AnQlar™, a candidate to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2. Virpax recently acquired global rights to VRP324, a product candidate for the nasal delivery of a pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) for the management of epilepsy in children (a rare pediatric disease) and adults. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

