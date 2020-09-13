NewsBlaze Senior Reporter Launches Underreported Political Middle Ground Series

FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Martha Rosenberg, senior health reporter with NewsBlaze, is launching a series of articles showcasing underreported political middle ground on which many people agree. Despite polarizing voices whipped up by mainstream media, Rosenberg believes that most people reject extremism, violence, "cancel culture" in which freedom of speech is denied and demonizing opponents.

For example, casting white women named "Karen" as racists not only profiles them on the basis of their age, race and appearance, it ignores Karens of the past who have improved society through their suffering and death.

Since joining NewsBlaze thirteen years ago, Rosenberg has also exposed major food and drug companies whose claims and harmful products have too often been given a pass by mainstream media.

Rosenberg's FDA expose, Born with a Junk Food Deficiency (Penguin Random House 2012), was acclaimed by Vice, the Chicago Sun-Times, the Times of London and many other outlets. Exposing high-level conflicts of interest at regulatory agencies that result in overmedication of children and adults and unsafe food, "Born" was named as part of One Book One Chicago in 2016. Rosenberg won a Northern Illinois Newspaper Association award in 2018 for her work in the Evanston RoundTable.

In addition to regular reporting for NewsBlaze, Rosenberg contributes to British Medical Journal (BMJ), Consumer Reports, Public Citizen, the Annenberg Center for Health Journalism at the University of Southern California at San Francisco and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University.

Trained in pharmacology, Rosenberg has successfully given voice to whistleblowers in both the drug and food industries who have sought to expose wrongdoing against workers, patients and the public.

Rosenberg has appeared on CSPAN, National Public Radio and lectured at the medical school and university levels.

Martha Rosenberg has been an important part of the NewsBlaze team since sending her first story to NewsBlaze in December 2006. Her work can be seen on the Martha Rosenberg profile page.

