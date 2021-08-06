Newsom Challenger Offers $1,000,000 for 2-Hour Governor Debate

VENTURA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Paffrath, the leading Democratic gubernatorial candidate in the 2021 recall election, has challenged Governor Gavin Newsom to an in-person, 2-hour debate. If Governor Gavin Newsom agrees to a debate, Kevin Paffrath will donate $1 million dollars of his own money (not campaign funds) to a charity of Newsom's choice. This debate will be an opportunity to discuss policy and the Future of California while helping affect change through the $1,000,000 donation. The debate or discussion will be recorded and broadcast live, but will be either unmoderated or moderated, as mutually agreed upon. The debate/discussion should take place by September 1, 2021.

At the same time, Kevin Paffrath also announced a second challenge for his supporters. Supporters will be able to participate by sharing Kevin Paffrath's posts on social media. For every share on social media, his subscribers will be given 10 points with a max of 50 points per day. There will be a drawing at the end of the campaign for the chance to win a trip to Las Vegas with Kevin on a private jet, a jet paid for by Kevin's business (not the campaign). There will be at least 10 winners and the more points you have the higher chance of winning they have, though winners will be selected randomly (weighted by their total points). Supports will be able to share on any social media platform and will upload proof on the "Meet Kevin" app, downloadable in the Android or Apple stores.

