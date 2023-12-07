|
07.12.2023 14:30:00
Newsom Seed Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply
SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Newsom Seed, a wholesale distributor of agronomics products with two locations in Maryland serving the Baltimore and Washington, DC markets.
"For nearly 40 years, Newsom Seed has built a reputation as an industry leader in agronomics,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. "Newsom specializes in custom seed blending, allowing us to provide a broader range of products to our combined customers. We welcome this talented team to the SiteOne family and look forward to expanding our product offering and capabilities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.”
"Since our founding in 1985, Newsom Seed has taken pride in delivering high quality service and seed in Maryland and our surrounding markets,” said Allen Bohrer, co-owner of Newsom Seed.
"We’re excited to see how Newsom Seed will continue to grow as part of the SiteOne family and for the enhanced opportunities for our customers and our team,” said Carrie Bohrer, co-owner of Newsom Seed.
This is the 11th acquisition in 2023 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.
About SiteOne Landscape Supply:
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231207586577/en/
