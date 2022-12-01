NewStore Hires Stacie Justice as Chief People Officer

Experienced HR leader with a proven track record of guiding global organizations through times of growth joins the NewStore executive team

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced that Stacie Justice has joined the company as its Chief People Officer. Justice will lead talent acquisition and development across all regions, implement a world-class human resources strategy for the business, and support the organization as it scales globally.

Justice brings more than 15 years of experience in human resources and people operations, having held leadership roles at VC backed startups as well as both public and private enterprise organizations. Most recently, she led the global people and workplace teams at Soundwide, GmbH, the parent company of the most iconic brands in the music industry. Prior to that, she was the director of people operations at Brightcove, an Emmy award winning video software company. Justice is also a certified AgileHR practitioner and Scrum Product Owner, and she incorporates these methods into the delivery of people strategies, earning multiple employer of choice awards for companies under her leadership.

NewStore has experienced rapid growth in the past year, expanding to more than 60 brands in over 50 countries. As a result, the company has had to make strategic investments in its technology and people to meet the demands of its customers and business worldwide. Justice will also play an essential role in helping the organization navigate these changes while laying a foundation for the future.

"The NewStore leadership team has a simple mission: scale smarter together. As we prepare for our next stage of growth, hiring, retaining, and developing top tier talent will be at the core of this strategy," said Rick Berger, President, NewStore. "By adding Stacie to this group, NewStore is now in the best position possible to build on the success we have already achieved and better support the retail brands that rely on us everyday."

"My top priority is to deliver meaningful employee experiences that drive business results – both internally and for our customers. I joined NewStore because it is clear that the company shares this mindset," said Justice. "On top of that, the organization has an established culture dedicated to innovation and customer success. I am excited to apply that same level of commitment to our people as we continue to grow our presence around the world."

