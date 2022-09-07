Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.09.2022 13:25:00

Newsweek and BrandSpark International Announce 1st Annual Most Trusted by Pharmacists OTC Brands in America

The BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards were earned across 86 OTC product categories and based on a survey of 1,682 U.S. Pharmacists

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022  /PRNewswire/ - Leading market research firm BrandSpark International today announced the inaugural winners of the BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards ("BMTPA") for over-the-counter ("OTC") consumer product brands. The winners were selected based on the BrandSpark American Pharmacists Trust Study, a survey of 1,682 pharmacists currently practicing in the United States who gave their top-of-mind, unaided opinions on which brands they trust the most in 86 categories.

BrandSpark International Logo (CNW Group/BrandSpark International)

Americans turn to over-the-counter products to address a multitude of common health-related issues and many of these purchases are made with the help of pharmacists. They provide their opinions to consumers based on their deep knowledge of which brands they have seen to be most effective in delivering relief, treatment and care, and therefore trust the most. BrandSpark has made it easier for shoppers to navigate OTC brands by providing a 100% pharmacist-voted seal to look for when you want to know which OTC brands pharmacists trust the most.

BrandSpark researchers identified key OTC categories where trust is important to consumers, based on a review of the most common ailments consumers face and where pharmacists believe in the superiority of specific brands. Opinions of pharmacists were gathered and BrandSpark calculated which brands had the highest volume of unaided mentions. All respondents were confirmed to be currently practicing licensed pharmacists and standard research best practices were applied to ensure accuracy.

"When health is a factor, consumers actively seek the most effective and trusted products, which inspired us to expand our program to pharmacists, the premier OTC health experts. Our goal is to make healthcare professionals' opinions about the brands they most trust accessible to the everyday shopper", said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark. "Shoppers already recognize our purple seal as a reputable and research-backed mark that helps them make better purchase decisions, and this value is amplified in OTC categories with a pharmacist-backed trust mark".

Professional opinions drive trust

The BrandSpark American Shopper Study ("BASS") found that OTC health consumers rely on the opinions of healthcare professionals more than any other driver of trust. Pharmacists' suggestions of the brands they trust are the second most influential factor after doctors' opinions according to the study and strongly influence shoppers' purchases across major OTC categories. The study showed that establishing consumer trust is crucial to promote brand purchase over competitive options. The BASS also revealed that the importance shoppers place on pricing and recommendations of other consumers when buying OTC products slightly weakened in the last year, while the importance they place on opinions from medical professionals and pharmacists has remained stable, which speaks to the longevity of the impact of these opinions. The BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards list of winning OTC brands meets this consumer need by providing an accessible and extensive overview of the OTC brands that pharmacists trust most.

4 Notable Winners from the 2022 BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards:

  • Sensitivity toothpaste brand, Sensodyne, earned the highest trust share of any brand among pharmacists, at 72%.
  • Nature Made took home 5 awards, the most wins out of any brand in the survey, proving deep trust and authority in the supplement segment.
  • Coppertone led all brands in Sunscreen for Kids while Neutrogena was most trusted for Adult Sunscreen.  
  • Consumer health & wellness company i-Health won in 3 categories: Probiotic Supplement (Culturelle), UTI Prevention (AZO), and Menopause Supplement (Estroven).

    • The BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards 2022 winners are listed below (brands in a tie are presented in alphabetical order). See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com, and contact us for more information on any category.

    COUGH, COLD, & ALLERGY

    CATEGORY

    WINNER

    Allergic Reaction Treatment (Adult)

    Benadryl

    Cold Medication

    Vicks DayQuil / NyQuil

    Cough, Cold, and Flu Combination

    Vicks DayQuil / NyQuil

    Cough Lozenge

    Halls

    Flu Medication

    Theraflu

    Liquid Cough Expectorant

    Robitussin

    Liquid Cough Suppressant (Dry Cough)

    Delsym

    Nasal Decongestant Spray

    Afrin

    Seasonal Allergy Relief (Adult)

    Zyrtec

    Sinus Rinse

    NeilMed

    Sore Throat Lozenge

    Cepacol

    Topical Cough Suppressant (Adult)

    Vicks VapoRub

     

    DIAGNOSTICS

    CATEGORY

    WINNER

    Blood Glucose Monitor

    OneTouch

    Blood Pressure Monitor

    Omron

    Digital Thermometer

    Braun / Vicks (TIE)

    Lancets

    OneTouch Delica

     

    EAR, EYE, & NOSE

    CATEGORY

    WINNER

    Contact Lens Solution

    Bausch + Lomb

    Ear Ringing Treatment (Tinnitus)

    Lipo-Flavonoid

    Earache Relief

    Similasan

    Eye Drops for Allergies

    Pataday / Systane Zaditor (TIE)

    Eye Drops for Dry Eyes

    Refresh / Systane (TIE)

    Eye Drops for Redness

    Visine

    Snoring Treatment

    Breathe Right

    Water-blocked Ear Treatment

    Debrox

     

    FAMILY PLANNING & WOMEN'S HEALTH

    CATEGORY

    WINNER

    Emergency Contraceptive Pill

    Plan B One-Step

    Menopause Supplement

    Estroven

    Ovulation Test

    Clearblue

    Pregnancy Testing

    Clearblue / First Response (TIE)

    Prenatal Vitamin

    Nature Made

    Yeast Infection Treatment

    Monistat

     

    FIRST AID

    CATEGORY

    WINNER

    Bandages

    Band-Aid

    Burn Treatment

    Neosporin / Solarcaine (TIE)

    Insect Bite/Sting Relief

    After Bite / Benadryl (TIE)

    Sunburn Relief

    Solarcaine

     

    GASTROINTESTINAL

    CATEGORY

    WINNER

    Diarrhea Relief

    Imodium

    Fiber Supplement

    Metamucil

    Gas Relief

    Gas-X

    Heartburn Relief (Antacid)

    Tums

    Hemorrhoid Relief

    Preparation H

    Lactose Digestive Aid

    Lactaid

    Laxative

    Dulcolax / MiraLAX (TIE)

    Nausea Treatment/Relief

    Dramamine-N / Emetrol (TIE)

    Stool Softener

    Colace

    Upset Stomach Relief

    Pepto-Bismol

     

    ORAL CARE

    CATEGORY

    WINNER

    Cold Sore Relief

    Abreva

    Denture Adhesive

    Fixodent

    Denture Cleanser

    Polident

    Dry Mouth Relief

    Biotène

    Oral Pain Relief

    Orajel

    Toothpaste for Sensitivity

    Sensodyne

     

    PAIN & INFLAMMATION

    CATEGORY

    WINNER

    Back Pain Relief

    Aleve

    Headache Relief

    Excedrin / Tylenol (TIE)

    Migraine Relief

    Excedrin

    Topical Pain Relief

    Voltaren

     

    PEDIATRICS

    CATEGORY

    WINNER

    Children's Allergic Reaction Treatment

    Children's Benadryl

    Children's Cold Medication

    Children's Dimetapp

    Children's Cough Medication

    Children's Delsym

    Children's Cough, Cold, and Flu

    Children's Dimetapp / Mucinex Children's (TIE)

    Multivitamin (Kids)

    Flintstones

    Children's Seasonal Allergies

    Children's Claritin

    Children's Topical Cough Suppressant

    Vicks VapoRub

    Colic Relief

    Mylicon

    Sunscreen (Kids)

    Coppertone

     

    SKIN

    CATEGORY

    WINNER

    Athlete's Foot Treatment

    Lotrimin

    Eczema Relief

    Aveeno / Eucerin (TIE)

    Scar Treatment

    Mederma

    Stretch Mark Treatment

    Mederma

    Sunscreen (Adult)

    Neutrogena

     

    SUPPLEMENTS

    CATEGORY

    WINNER

    Multivitamin (Adult)

    Centrum

    Calcium Supplement

    Caltrate / Citracal / Nature Made / Os-Cal (TIE)

    Eye Vitamin

    PreserVision

    Immune System Booster

    Emergen-C

    Iron Supplement

    Feosol / Nature Made (TIE)

    Joint Supplement

    Osteo Bi-Flex

    Magnesium Supplement

    Nature Made

    Memory Support Supplement

    Prevagen

    Omega-3 Supplement

    Nature Made

    Probiotic Supplement

    Culturelle

    Vitamin C Supplement

    Nature Made

    Vitamin D Supplement

    Nature Made

    Weight Loss Aid

    Alli

     

    OTHER

    CATEGORY

    WINNER

    Incontinence Products

    Depend

    Lice Treatment

    Nix

    Sleeping Aid

    Unisom

    Smoking Cessation

    Nicorette

    UTI Prevention

    AZO

    Newsweek and Pharmacy Today will be publishing the results from the BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards, helping support winners by reaching consumers and pharmacists.

    How winners are determined

    1,682 pharmacists practicing in the United States determined the BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards winners for 2022 through their unaided write-in citations, as if they were giving their suggestions in the pharmacy. The highest share of citations as Most Trusted in the category determined the winner. If the margin of citation share between the leading brands did not exceed the estimate of sampling error at 90% statistical confidence, then a tie was declared.

    About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.

    Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and improve the success of their new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs two research-backed, highly accredited awards programs: the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, in its 10th year of helping consumers shop smarter by determining which brands they trust most; and the Best New Product Awards, in their 15th year of recognizing and rewarding brands for R&D and product innovation.

    Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards win or use the claim or logo in any communication.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newsweek-and-brandspark-international-announce-1st-annual-most-trusted-by-pharmacists-otc-brands-in-america-301618890.html

    SOURCE BrandSpark International

