Newsweek and Real Trends/The Wall Street Journal Name Joan Levinson Arizona's "Best Realtor" in 2020

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Joan Levinson was named one of " America's Best Realtors 2020 " by Newsweek Magazine™, coming in at #51 Nationally and #1 in the State of Arizona , with $126 Million in Sales. This follows earlier accolades in June of 2020 from Real Trends, as seen in the Wall Street Journal™ , and the 2020 America's Best List, both of which ranked Ms. Levinson Nationally and as #1 in the State of Arizona in Individual Volume. While many economic sectors are struggling with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the super luxury real estate market in Paradise Valley, and the Realtor known as the "Queen of the Luxury Market", Joan Levinson, keep moving forward.

Consistency has been a key for Ms. Levinson, who has now garnered consecutive top awards for all years from 2017-2020, including prior rankings in Real Trends as seen in the Wall Street Journal , but also the " Best in Real Estate Awards " as the Top Agent in Arizona .

When compiling the list of "America's Best Realtors 2020", Nancy Cooper, the Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek™ stated, "The most successful realtors are the ones who alleviate your stress by showing that they have your best interests in mind: the ones who make you feel they are truly working for you." She continued, "it's good to know which realtors have a record of success - especially in today's fluctuating housing market."

So far, 2020 seems to be on a pace to equal or surpass Ms. Levinson's record-breaking 2019. In the first six months of 2020 alone, she already has over $90 Million of home sales either closed or in escrow. This is highlighted by her recent sale, featured in The Wall Street Journal, of a $17,500,000, 15,875-square-foot estate on nearly 5-acres in Paradise Valley- tying for the second most expensive home ever sold in Arizona. In 2017 Levinson previously sold the then most expensive home in Arizona for $15.65 million . She has now sold 2 of the top 5 most expensive homes in Arizona history, and has 2 of the top 3 sales within the last 12 months.

"I just love what I do!", exclaimed Ms. Levinson. "It's fun. I have wonderful clients and a wonderful staff working with me. I love solving the puzzle of finding the right way to market a home or property, or finding just the right home that matches a unique buyer. All of my homes are one-of-a-kind, and my buyers are as well."

About Joan Levinson

Joan Levinson is Arizona's Premier Luxury Real Estate Expert, and the multi-time #1 Realtor in the State of Arizona. For the past 30 years she has specialized in the finest estates in Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Arcadia. With well over $1Billion in career sales, Joan and her properties have appeared in both TV and Print, including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Fox, ABC, NBC, Architectural Digest and more. A recognized expert in the luxury market, Joan has won numerous awards and is a frequent speaker at both meetings on behalf of large financial institutions, and at state and national real estate conventions.

