Newsweek Names Carsforsale.com America's Top Brand in Customer Service in the Automotive Marketplace Industry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carsforsale.com has taken top honors on Newsweek-Statista's ranking of America's Best Customer Service Brands of 2021. Carsforsale.com cites their customer-first mindset, one of the company's core missions, as key in achieving these high marks. In fact, Carsforsale.com achieved a higher score in the Automotive Marketplace category than any competitor received in the past three years.

"We are very honored to know that car shoppers across America consistently feel taken care of by Carsforsale.com," said Sean Coffman, CEO of Carsforsale.com. "We never settle for good enough," says Coffman, "We're continually striving to improve customer interactions and further enhance our users' experience because keeping shoppers coming back requires getting better every day."

Carsforsale.com has embraced opportunities amid the challenges of 2020, making the company invaluable to both auto dealers and car buyers alike. New enhancements to their shopping platform, like Virtual Appointments and Video Test Drives, the addition of convenient communication channels like text messaging, and improvements in dynamic vehicle search have streamlined the shopping process, instilled customers with greater confidence, and strengthened communication between consumers and dealers.

Beyond features, Carsforsale.com defines customer satisfaction as part of it's core mission to 'create happy customers' who keep coming back. The company strives to develop active conversations with shoppers that make car buying effortless and fun. Despite serving millions of shoppers a month, Carsforsale.com hand-curates vehicle listings for social shoppers posting about their wish list, finds rare or specific vehicles for inquiring shoppers, and individually guides customers to find vehicles right for their lifestyle.

Strides in consumer experience are paying dividends for dealers, too. Unique users visiting the Carsforsale.com platform are up 14.4%* in 2020, while leads for dealers have jumped an impressive 45.9%*. Not only are consumers finding increasing value in Carsforsale.com, it's translating into a massive boost in high-quality, first-party leads for dealers.

Newsweek-Statista's 2021 America's Best Customer Service rankings resulted from an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. consumers who identified companies who deliver the very best in customer service in their respective industries. For more information and survey details, visit: https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-customer-service-2021.

Auto dealers looking to expand their digital impact with American's Top Choice for Customer Service are encouraged to call 866-318-0699 or visit https://dealers.carsforsale.com.

About Carsforsale.com

Carsforsale.com is a leading automotive shopping platform supporting a better car buying experience by seamlessly connecting over 22,000 trusted auto dealers across the nation with millions of highly active car buyers.



For auto dealers, Carsforsale.com offers the most efficient and effective advertising exposure in the industry, with dozens of powerful, technology-driven tools and real-time support to drive active buyers to dealers' lots. And it's all offered at the industry-leading value of only $99 per month.



*Measuring from June 1st, 2020 to Sept. 30th, 2020.

