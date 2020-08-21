Newsweek Recognizes Recovery Centers of America at Bracebridge Hall and Recovery Centers of America Capital Region as Top Addiction Treatment Providers in Maryland

WALDORF, Md. and EARLEVILLE, Md., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Recovery Centers of America inpatient substance use disorder treatment facilities in Maryland have been named as 2020 best U.S. treatment facilities that focus on addiction by Newsweek Magazine.

Recovery Centers of America Capital Region, located near Washington D.C. and Recovery Centers of America at Bracebridge Hall, serving the northeastern part of the state and Delaware, received the prestigious designation as a top substance use disorder facility in Maryland in a new ranking by Newsweek Magazine.

Newsweek's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2020 distinguishes the best treatment facilities in the top 20 states according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).The two Maryland-based Recovery Centers of America ("RCA") addiction treatment facilities were ranked among the nation's top facilities "based on quality of service, reputation and accreditation relative to in state competition" according to Newsweek. Two other RCA treatment centers in Massachusetts also received the designation for excellence, Recovery Centers of America at Danvers and Recovery Centers of America at Westminster.

The rankings were performed by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a global market research firm. Newsweek and Statista employed a comprehensive methodology in evaluating selected addiction treatment centers which included a reputation survey conducted by Newsweek and Statista and an accreditation score by SAMHSA.

"We are so appreciative of the recognition by Newsweek and the healthcare providers in the region who ranked RCA as a top treatment center in the Capital region," said Lisa Dehorty CEO of RCA Capital Region. "Our focus is always on evidence-based care provided by a dedicated team of professionals in an environment that supports recovery and that has proven successful for our patients," she said.

"Newsweek is helping consumers choose the right substance use disorder facility to battle their loved one's addiction to drugs or alcohol. We are honored that our hard work on behalf of our patients is being recognized. Our mission and vision are to create high quality, affordable care that is personalized for our patients. Both during the pandemic and after, we are dedicated to our mission at RCA of saving one million lives," said Michael Ogden, CEO of RCA at Bracebridge Hall.

RCA is committed to providing a safe and successful treatment environment for all patients, staff, and family during the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic, complying with all state and CDC mitigation measures. All new RCA patients are tested for the COVID-19 virus prior to admission, and staff are routinely tested, using the GENETWORx diagnostic viral test which has an accuracy rate in the 99th percentile. Virginia-based GENETWORx Laboratories, a subsidiary of Recovery Centers of America, is a CLIA and CAP-certified molecular diagnostic laboratory, designations considered the gold standard in the testing industry.

For careers at RCA in Maryland, please go to https://recruiting.adp.com/srccar/public/RTI.home?c=1138641&d=ExternalCareerSite

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment. RCA has seven inpatient facilities in Devon, Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; Westminster and Danvers, Massachusetts; and Earleville and Waldorf, Maryland. A full spectrum of Outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities and in Voorhees, NJ. RCA also provides Medication-Assisted-Treatment (MAT) at its treatment centers and at standalone facilities in Trenton and Somerdale, NJ and in Lansdowne, PA. Patients can obtain immediate substance use disorder care by calling 1-800-Recovery with complimentary transportation provided in most cases.

For media interviews, please contact Terri C. Malenfant at tmalenfant@recoverycoa.com.

https://www.facebook.com/RecoveryCentersofAmericaBRACEBRIDGEHALL/

https://www.facebook.com/RCACapitalRegion/

twitter: https://twitter.com/RecoveryCOA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/recoverycentersofamerica/channel/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newsweek-recognizes-recovery-centers-of-america-at-bracebridge-hall-and-recovery-centers-of-america-capital-region-as-top-addiction-treatment-providers-in-maryland-301116087.html

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America