Newtopia Inc. Announces Receipt for Final Prospectus

TORONTO, April 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia"), a habit change platform focused on disease prevention that delivers a 1:1 individualized approach by understanding social, psychological, and genetic insights, today announced that on March 30, 2020, it had received a receipt for its final non-offering long form prospectus (the "Prospectus"). The Prospectus was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba (the "Qualifying Jurisdictions").

The Prospectus was filed in connection with its previously completed special warrant offering for gross proceeds of approximately $10.1 million. The Prospectus qualifies the distribution of 14,422,822 common shares of Newtopia (each a "Common Share") and 7,211,411 common share purchase warrants of Newtopia (each a "Warrant") issuable upon the exercise or deemed exercise of special warrants of Newtopia (the "Special Warrants"). The Special Warrants were issued on May 3, 2019 and July 26, 2019 at a price of $0.70 per Special Warrant to purchasers in the Qualifying Jurisdictions, and the United States and certain other jurisdictions pursuant to an agency agreement dated May 3, 2019, as amended on July 26, 2019 (the "Agency Agreement") entered into among Newtopia and Bloom Burton Securities Inc. ("Bloom Burton"), as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Clarus Securities Inc., INFOR Financial Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, Haywood Securities Inc. and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. (collectively, with Bloom Burton, the "Agents").

Each Special Warrant will be automatically exercised, without payment of additional consideration into one Common Share and one half of one Warrant on the second business day following the earlier of (i) the later of (A) the date on which a receipt for the final prospectus of Newtopia qualifying the distribution of the Qualifying Securities issuable on exercise of the Special Warrants has been issued, and (B) the date on which the Common Shares are conditionally approved for listing on a recognized exchange (as defined in NI 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations); and (ii) May 3, 2020.

As a result of obtaining the receipt for the Prospectus, all unexercised Special Warrants will be automatically exercised on April 1, 2020 without further action on the part of the holders.

Each Warrant, when issued, shall entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.00 until May 3, 2022.

A copy of the Prospectus is available under Newtopia's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Newtopia has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the listing of the Common Shares on the TSXV subject to the completion of customary requirements of the TSXV, including the receipt of all required documentation. Following receipt of final approval of the TSXV, the Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSXV under the symbol "NEWU".

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a habit change platform focused on disease prevention that delivers a 1:1 individualized approach by understanding social, psychological, and genetic insights. Our approach is proven to deliver value on investment for risk bearing insurers in the form of reduced metabolic syndrome risk factors, medical claims savings and increased quality of life, productivity and morale for at-risk individuals. Our mission is to inspire people to live healthier. To learn more, visit newtopia.com.

