NEXA Digital Marketing Agency Invests in UAE based Pipeline Business Growth Services to Create a Unique Lead Generation Service for Enterprise Clients in the MENA Region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexa, a business growth agency with offices in Dubai, Manchester and New York, has acquired a stake in UAE-based outbound lead generation specialist Pipeline Business Growth Services (Pipeline), creating a partnership that will help enterprise clients source sales qualified leads.

This strategic investment by Nexa into Pipeline will create a unique service offering allowing enterprise companies to outsource their entire lead generation process. By pooling the expertise of both businesses, the combined teams will provide a seamless end-to-end solution through a comprehensive 6 step process. Services range from undertaking initial research, strategy creation and data sourcing through to telesales in order to identify and qualify sales-ready leads.

Understanding that each business faces unique sales challenges, multiple packages are available to create a solution bespoke to each client. In addition, by engaging with an outsourced provider, business leaders can mitigate the risks of employment-related costs, whilst being assured that all leads meet International BANTC standards.

Amit Vyas, CEO of Nexa said: "Being a growth-focused agency, Nexa provides its clients with a comprehensive portfolio of services focused on delivering effective and measurable digital marketing campaigns. This direct investment into Pipeline allows both companies to combine our core service offering, allowing us to provide clients with best-in-class marketing and sales prospecting services. Pipeline's expertise in converting marketing qualified leads into sales-ready opportunities means that we can shorten the sales cycle for companies and drive further efficiencies, allowing sales teams to focus all of their efforts on converting hot prospects into new clients. This is an unmatched service offering and we're incredibly excited to offer this to clients located in the GCC, Europe and North America."

James Gosling, Partner at Pipeline Business Growth Services, added: "With Pipeline offering the last mile in the sales process, this partnership with Nexa is an unparalleled opportunity for us to remove the headache from the sales process for our clients. From creating a lead all the way through to a fully qualified BANTC sales opportunity we can now provide a complete outsourced solution. The coming together of the two business enables us to offer something unique in the current market. We are excited by this next step in the Pipeline journey and look forward to creating a new and innovative approach to the sales journey that delivers tangible ROI and drives business growth for both large Enterprise businesses and the SME market."

About Nexa

Established in Dubai in 2005, and with additional offices in Manchester and New York, Nexa is an award-winning growth marketing agency, providing high quality, effective and measurable growth marketing campaigns. Nexa has built a strong track record and has the in-house capabilities to support clients through a comprehensive portfolio of digital transformation services including digital marketing, lead generation, account based marketing, sales and CRM services and customer service measurement.

The company provides complete, full-scale digital services from opportunity identification through to delivery, implementation and support of the final technology. This is packaged and delivered by Nexa's in-house experts, providing 24/7 support for all the company's clients. Nexa clients include some of the best-known companies in the automotive, education, travel, hospitality and other industry sectors. Nexa is a Diamond-tiered HubSpot Implementation Partner and Premier Google Partner.

www.digitalnexa.com

About Pipeline Business Growth Services

Established in 2018 in Dubai, Pipeline Business Growth Services provides a range of affordable outsourced sales services driven by talented, passionate and experienced experts within their fields.

The company has developed a modular system that delivers an end-to-end service; from sales strategy, prospect research and lead generation through to sales, contracting, customer relations, customer feedback and monthly reporting.

All leads generated by Pipeline Business Growth Services adhere to the BANTC international standard for qualifying B2B leads.

https://www.pipelinebdsolutions.com/

