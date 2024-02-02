Nexans awarded major contract by leading power utility to support energy transition in Italy





Nexans has been selected by a leading Italian utility to deliver a 6,000 km suite of cables, beginning in February 2024 and for a duration of 16 months.

Nexans will be providing the utility with low- and medium-voltage underground cables, along with its ULTRACKER ® solution which improves supply chain efficiency.

Nexans commits to deliver cables composed of 100% low-carbon aluminum and produced at its Italian factory in Battipaglia.



Paris, February 2, 2024 – While demand in electricity is booming, cables and accessories are key elements of the electricity value chain to transport the energy produced to its point of consumption.

At the heart of its DNA, Nexans offers fully integrated turnkey solutions to Distribution System Operators (DSO) to gradually modernize their networks: these solutions range from cables and accessories (transformers, switches, splices and cable ends) to the most advanced services for the operation, optimization and maintenance of networks.

Massive investments of around 4.4 trillion euros by 2030 will be made for the development of networks, mainly due to global electrification and the development of renewable energies. All over the world, DSOs are facing an increase in investments to develop and replace electricity networks: Nexans is supporting them, offering turnkey solutions for electrification through long-term framework agreements.

In this context, Nexans has been awarded a major contract to supply a leading Italian utility with 6,000 km of low- and medium-voltage power distribution cables and services to support the energy transition in Italy. This contract reinforces Nexans’ position as a long-term partner of the utility and as a major player of sustainable electrification.

The low-and medium-voltage cables will be manufactured at Nexans Italian plant in Battipaglia and will be using 100% guaranteed low-carbon aluminum, reducing the greenhouse gas emissions by 35% to 50%, depending on the products. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, these products will be employed in underground powerlines, which are designed to be more resilient to the increasingly frequent extreme climate phenomena that affect power distribution infrastructure worldwide.

Through this collaboration, Nexans once again demonstrates its deep commitment in developing sustainable solutions to answer its strategic clients’ challenges.

Additionally, the ULTRACKER DRUMS solution will assist the utility in tracking and managing the delivery of their cables on site, enabling real-time geolocation of cable drums thanks to edge-computing technologies, and providing unique advantages such as shipments follow-up, theft detection, remote monitoring, residual cable length management, and a streamlined drum pick-up.

Elyette Roux, VP Power Distribution Cables and Accessories at Nexans, comments: "We are proud of the trust that our customer places in Nexans. Our long-standing partnership enhances our collaboration and will further strengthen our determination to reduce the environmental impact of our projects through constant innovations in the products and services to our customer. Being part of this effort and supplying a cable range made of 100% low-carbon aluminum places Nexans at the very heart of decarbonized electrification in Italy and in Europe and demonstrates the commitment of our two groups to the world energy transition.”

