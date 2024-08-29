Nexans invests 15 million euros in its plant in Bourg-en-Bresse to step up production of low-carbon medium-voltage cables

_PRESS RELEASE_

Nexans invests 15 million euros in its historical plant in Bourg-en-Bresse to increase its production of low-carbon medium-voltage cables, in order to support growth in electrification requirements in France and in Western Europe.





The project involves installing two new latest-generation production lines and modernizing the entire manufacturing flow, and will roll out from H1 2025 to H1 2026.





The Group is thus stepping up its capacity to manufacture EDRMAX® direct-buried cables, which are simpler to lay and reduce the system’s carbon footprint.





Paris, August 29, 2024 – Nexans, a key player in the energy transition, announces plans to invest

15 million euros in its production plant in Bourg-en-Bresse, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (east-central France). The investment will increase the plant’s medium-voltage cable production capacity with a view to supporting distribution grid operators and installers, and to supplying renewable energy projects, including solar and wind farms, in France and in Western Europe.

At a time when demand for electricity is booming and the challenges around it are becoming increasingly crucial, Nexans confirms its role as a prominent partner for the stakeholders in Europe’s electricity distribution systems.

The investment, which will be made from 2024 to 2026 will notably involve installing a new stranding machine that can produce new, larger aluminum cable sections, including 400 mm² ones. Nexans will also invest in a new XLPE triple extruder with the best technology in its class. All these machines will be up and running in H1 2026.

Meanwhile, the Group will modernize part of its industrial capacity, in particular the sheathing and assembly lines, to enhance employee safety and plant productivity. With these upgrades, Nexans also plans to strengthen its production of EDRMAX® reinforced direct-buried cables1, which have been proven to simplify laying processes, reduce costs and minimize carbon footprints.

The workshops will also be equipped with cutting-edge digital tools to improve controls’ quality and enhance employees’ experience. Modernizing its processes will turn the Bourg-en-Bresse plant into a 4.0 digital factory geared for sustainable, local production and make it particularly attractive to young talents.

"We are very proud to announce this major investment by Nexans in its historical Bourg-en-Bresse plant. Besides maintaining our high standards of safety for our employees and of quality of service for our customers, this new ultramodern production equipment will enable us to better meet evolving demand from the big players in the energy sector. Lastly, modernizing the plant will enable us to offer them even more high-performance, low-emission cables,” states Elyette Roux, Vice-President Power Distribution Cables & Accessories at Nexans.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

1 Direct-buried cables can be undergrounded without any additional layers regardless of the type of soil they are in, and are reinforced with an additional polyethylene sheath.

