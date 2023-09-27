27.09.2023 08:00:00

Nexans launches a share buyback program

Nexans launches a share buyback program

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, September 27th, 2023Nexans announces the launch of a share buyback program for a maximum number of 275,000 shares, in accordance with the 17th resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 11th, 2023, to allocate free shares and performance shares to eligible employees and corporate officers.

Nexans has appointed an investment services provider for its implementation over the period from September 26th, 2023 to January 1st, 2024.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2022, Nexans generated 6.7 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication

 

Mael Evin (Havas Paris)
Tel. : +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91
nexans_h@havas.com

 

  		Investor relations

 

Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nexansmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nexansmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nexans 71,20 -0,35% Nexans

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger weiter verunsichert: ATX zum Start freundlich -- DAX eröffnet etws leichter -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch etwas höher, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt zunächst leicht nachgibt. In Asien zeigen sich die wichtigsten Börsen zur Wochenmitte höher. Die Wall Street gab am Dienstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen