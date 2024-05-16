Nexans Mixed Shareholders’ Meeting of May 16th, 2024

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris La Défense, on May 16th, 2024 – Nexans Annual Shareholders' Meeting, held today in Paris, approved, by a large majority, all 24 resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors. The voting results are available on the Nexans website. The Shareholders’ Meeting was broadcast live in French and English, and a replay will be available shortly on this same website.

The shareholders adopted all the resolutions submitted, and thus approved:

The distribution of a dividend of 2.30 euros per share, up 10% compare to the previous year, which will be detached on May 21 s t , 2024 and paid on May 23 rd , 2024;

, 2024 and paid on May 23 , 2024; The resolutions related to the renewal of the term of office of Jane Basson and the appointment of Tamara de Gruyter as Independent Directors;

The renewal of PricewaterhouseCoopers as Statutory Auditor and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers and Mazars as Statutory Auditors in charge of the certification of sustainability information.





At its meeting held after the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Tamara de Gruyter as a member of the Accounts, Audit and Risk Committee, the Compensation Committee and the Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee.

Following the Shareholder Meeting, the Board of Directors is comprised of fourteen members, of whom 54.5% are Independent Directors and 57% are women.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

