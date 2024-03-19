|
Nexans secures first call-off under TenneT framework agreement
_PRESS RELEASE_
- Nexans secures first call-off under 2GW TenneT framework agreement
- The project involves the EPCI of HVDC cables for the BalWin3 and LanWin4 offshore grid connection systems. Transmitting in total 4 Gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy from the North Sea to Wilhelmshaven in Germany (Lower Saxony).
- This key project reinforces Nexans’ position as a leader in the European offshore wind market
Paris, 19 March 2024 – Nexans, leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services has secured the first call-off under the TenneT framework agreement awarded in April 2023.
This project involves the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cables for the BalWin3 and LanWin4 grid connection systems. Transmitting in total 4 Gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy from the North Sea to Wilhelmshaven in Germany (Lower Saxony).
Nexans will be utilizing its new 525 kV HVDC XLPE cable technology and implementing an innovative "four bundle" cable laying method for the first time in the Group’s history for the project installed by its new cable laying vessel.
Pascal Radue, EVP of Nexans’ Generation and Transmission Business Group says, "This win strengthens our position as a leader in Europe's energy transition, and we're proud to partner with TenneT in building a sustainable future.”
About Nexans
For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
Nexans. Electrify the future.
Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.com
