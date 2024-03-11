Nexans successfully completes a €350 million bond issuance

Paris, March 11, 2024 – Nexans announces today the success of a bond issuance for an aggregate principal amount of EUR 350 million with a 6-year maturity and an annual interest rate of 4.25%.

This transaction has been welcomed by a diversified base of institutional fixed income investors in France and abroad and four times oversubscribed. The strong demand allowed Nexans to tighten a low coupon for a 6-year maturity with regard to market conditions.

Nexans seizes the opportunity offered by a favorable and well-oriented market environment to refinance in advance its outstanding EUR 200 million 2.75% bonds due April 5, 2024. The remaining part of the net proceeds will be allocated to general corporate purposes.

Jean Christophe Juillard, Deputy CEO and CFO of Nexans declared: "The success of this new bond issuance confirms financial market confidence in Nexans’ strategy and robust performance. Nexans is building on its strong and lasting relation with its investors".

The bond is rated BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and is admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris as from its issue date.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

