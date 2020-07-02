|
02.07.2020 17:53:00
NexBank Announces Bank Charter Conversion
DALLAS, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank Capital, Inc., a Dallas-based financial services company, announced that effective July 1, 2020, its primary subsidiary, NexBank SSB, successfully converted its charter from a Texas state savings bank to a Texas state-chartered bank.
NexBank converted the charter to more closely align it with the bank's longer-term business strategy. The bank's name will remain NexBank with the exception of eliminating the state savings bank (SSB) designation. This transition will not affect the bank's clients or customers and they will continue to receive the same protection on deposits through the FDIC.
About NexBank Capital, Inc.
NexBank Capital, Inc. is a financial services company, with assets of $9.8 billion, that serves its clients through three core businesses: Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The company provides customized financial and banking services primarily to institutional clients, financial institutions and corporations nationwide. www.NexBank.com
NexBank | Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexbank-announces-bank-charter-conversion-301087704.html
SOURCE NexBank Capital, Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarkt schiebt an: ATX geht fester aus der Sitzung -- DAX knackt 12.600-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich mit Zuschlägen
Der heimische Markt notierte im Donnerstagshandel klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich stark. Die Wall Street notiert in der Gewinnzone. Die Märkte in Fernost schlossen am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain.