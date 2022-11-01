01.11.2022 21:25:00

NexBank Appoints Market President

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank, the largest privately held bank based in Texas and a subsidiary of NexBank Capital, Inc., today announced it has appointed Scott Studenko as Market President of Dallas-Fort Worth.

NexBank

With over two decades of experience, Studenko comes to NexBank with a strong background in commercial banking and real estate lending, having served in leadership and business development roles at several public and privately owned banks in Dallas. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Head of the Dallas branch for International Bank of Commerce.

Studenko received his B.B.A. from Texas A&M University. He is also a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. Studenko has strong ties to the local community and is involved in numerous civic and charitable organizations in Dallas.

About NexBank 

NexBank is the largest privately held bank based in Texas with assets of $13.9 billion and a charter that dates to 1922. NexBank provides institutional banking, commercial banking, and mortgage banking services to meet the needs of its clients, which include institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide. NexBank is a subsidiary of NexBank Capital, Inc., a financial services company. 

Member FDIC
Equal Housing Lender

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexbank-appoints-market-president-301665424.html

SOURCE NexBank

