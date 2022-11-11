NexBank Capital, Inc. Announces CEO Leadership Change

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank Capital, Inc. (the "Company"), a financial services and parent company of NexBank (the "Bank"), today announced John L. Holt, Jr.'s decision to retire as President and CEO at year end. Holt will continue to serve the Company in his role as Chairman of the Bank and new appointment as Vice Chairman of the Company. Matt Siekielski, who is a Director and EVP, Chief Operating Officer, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Both appointments are effective November 10, 2022.

Holt's ascension to Vice Chairman takes place after more than a decade of leadership at the Company. Holt joined NexBank Capital, Inc. in 2011, as President and Chief Executive Officer. That same year, he was appointed as a Director of the Company and Bank, and Chairman of the Bank. Since 2011, NexBank has grown from $600 million to $13.9 billion in assets becoming the largest privately held bank based in Texas. It has been consistently recognized as a top performing bank among its peers.

Siekielski joined NexBank Capital, Inc. in 2011 as Chief Operating Officer and was appointed as a Director of the Company and Bank in 2017. He leads the primary operating businesses that include the Institutional, Commercial, and Mortgage Banking units, and the strategies that drive the Company's growth and performance.

About NexBank Capital, Inc.

NexBank Capital, Inc. is a Dallas-based financial services company that provides financial and banking services primarily to institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide. Through its subsidiary, NexBank, the largest privately held bank in Texas with $13.9 billion in assets, it provides institutional banking, commercial banking, and mortgage banking services.

