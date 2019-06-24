Nexcess to Host Opening Night Rooftop Party at IRCE in Chicago

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexcess, a leading provider of Magento cloud hosting, will exhibit a range of performance-optimized ecommerce hosting solutions at the Internet Retail Conference and Exhibition (IRCE) in Chicago June 25–28.

Not only that, but Nexcess will also host an exclusive NexcessLive rooftop party from 7-10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25. The Nexcess team will join ecommerce experts and professionals to network and relax at the VU Rooftop Bar, 133 E. Cermak Road, Chicago. The free-to-attend party includes food, drinks, and the chance to win an Oculus VR headset, Powerbeats Pro earphones, and more.

"The NexcessLive event at last year's IRCE was a huge success, and this year we're looking forward to making new friends and seeing familiar faces," said Chris Wells, President and CEO of Nexcess. "This has been a busy year for Nexcess and we're excited to showcase some of the new additions to our platform at IRCE, including Magento cloud hosting, BigCommerce for WordPress hosting, and the addition of ElasticSearch and RabbitMQ to the Nexcess Beta Program."

The Nexcess team will be on the show floor throughout the conference. Attendees are encouraged to visit Nexcess' booths to learn how the Nexcess Cloud brought automatic scaling, performance improvements, and unwavering stability to hundreds of online retailers. Nexcess offers auto-scaling cloud hosting for Magento, WooCommerce, Drupal, BigCommerce for WordPress, and more.

There is limited space for the rooftop party. IRCE attendees are encouraged to RSVP for a guaranteed place. To skip the line, attendees can pick up a VIP Access wristband and exclusive swag from Nexcess at Booth #534 or Booth #173 on the IRCE show floor. For updates, follow #NexcessLive on Twitter.

IRCE is one of the year's most important educational and networking opportunities for ecommerce retailers, professionals, and service providers. The conference is focused on education, with over 130 sessions covering a vast array of ecommerce, marketing, and business development topics. IRCE attracts more than 600 technology vendors, making it the largest exhibition of online ecommerce solutions in the world.

About Nexcess

Nexcess is a Southfield, Michigan-based managed cloud and application hosting company founded in 2000, with data centers distributed throughout the United States, Europe, and Australia. Nexcess offers a variety of performance-optimized and scalable managed cloud and bare metal hosting solutions for Magento, WordPress, WooCommerce, Drupal, ExpressionEngine, Craft CMS, and OroCRM. For more information, visit http://www.nexcess.net.

