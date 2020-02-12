Nexen Tire Hosts 2020 PURPLE SUMMIT Manchester for Key Business Partners around the Globe

Nexen Tire celebrates strong business performance and shares vision with its closest partners at the 2020 PURPLE SUMMIT, held in Manchester, UK

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tire manufacturer Nexen Tire announced today that it has successfully hosted '2020 PURPLE SUMMIT Manchester', the fourth installment of the company's premier hospitality campaign, with over 70 guests in attendance.

Held from February 8 to 11 in Manchester, UK, the home city of Nexen Tire's partner Manchester City Football Club (Manchester City), the 2020 PURPLE SUMMIT Manchester served as an interactive platform for the company to foster and strengthen relationships with its key global business partners.

"We are proud to have hosted the 2020 PURPLE SUMMIT Manchester for our closest partners," said James (Hyun Jong) Lee, President & Asia Pacific Regional CEO of Nexen Tire. "PURPLE SUMMIT was launched in 2016 with the goal of strengthening and stimulating our major strategic partnerships around the world. We will remain committed to deepening business relationships with our partners and continue our dedication to the corporate vision moving forward in 2020 and in the decade to come."

This year's PURPLE SUMMIT was notable in that it was the first corporate hospitality event since the newly appointed James (Hyun Jong) Lee's inauguration. Harnessing this development, the company spearheaded the event as an arena for Nexen Tire and its global partners to reaffirm business relationships and forge new strategic partnerships.

At the 2020 PURPLE SUMMIT Manchester, Nexen Tire shared its business expansion plan, outlined this year's marketing campaign initiatives and showcased its latest product innovations. The company also reasserted VISION 2025 that had been presented at the opening ceremony of its Europe plant in the Czech Republic last year, with the aim to realize the goal of becoming a 'Global Top 10' manufacturer by 2025. City Football Group also participated at the event, where it celebrated the solid strategic partnership between Nexen Tire and Manchester City.

Various programs leveraging the Manchester City partnership were also carried out to solidify relationships with the company's business partners. Following the main conference of the summit, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola presented himself in front of Nexen Tire partners and delivered a warm welcome. Afterwards, the guests were offered a tour of the City Football Academy First Team building, where players spend time training and preparing for matches.

Nexen Tire guided its guests further through the Manchester City partner experience by ushering them in a tour of the Etihad Stadium. The stadium tour event was climaxed by a football session, accompanied by Club Legend and former England national team player Shaun Wright-Phillips, that offered the participants an authentic first-hand experience of Manchester City players' vigorous training.

Nexen Tire and Manchester City have been in partnership since 2015, and further bolstered the relations in 2017 when Nexen Tire became the Official Sleeve Partner of the club. The two parties have since been gaining synergies from the partnership -- the club obtained a back-to-back win on the Premier League titles for 2 seasons and Nexen Tire successfully completed its 4 major global R&D and production networks.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants -- two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. For more information, please visit https://www.nexentire.com/international/

SOURCE Nexen Tire