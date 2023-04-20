NEXEN TIRE wins main prize at iF Design Awards 2023

- Awarded main prize for Roadian HTX 2 Highway Terrain (HT) Tire for SUV/LT

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, today announced that the Roadian HTX 2 product received the main award in the product design category of the iF Design Awards 2023 in Germany.



The iF International Forum Design GmbH, based in Hanover, Germany, is the oldest independent design organization and annually bestows the iF Design Award on the best design results. Around 11,000 entries from 56 countries competed fiercely for the award, which was chosen by a panel of 133 judges comprised of experts from each country.

The award-winning Roadian HTX 2 tire for SUV/LT this year improves snow traction and mileage performance when compared to competitive products. It improves tread grip and handling performance even in snowy conditions thanks to the tire maker’s 3D sipe technology that increases traction. The cooling pin design used on the shoulder block effectively releases heat generated during driving, increasing tire durability even in high-speed driving environments and allowing for more stable driving.

Sidewalls have different themes on the inside and outside, giving customers the option to install sidewall designs that suit their preferences.

"Design is an important aspect when it comes to tire design,” said NEXEN TIRE representative. "We will continue to develop products through unique designs and unrivaled technology to enhance our brand value.”

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, founded in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer based in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently works with 150 countries and owns four manufacturing plants, two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In 2019, another plant in Žatec, Czech Republic, went into operation. NEXEN TIRE manufactures tires with advanced technology and design excellence for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks. NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment tires to global automakers in a variety of countries around the world. For the first time among the various tire manufacturers in the world, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top four design awards in 2014.

